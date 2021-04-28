Zimbabwe: Ngezi Platinum Unveil Elegant Kit

27 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo in Mhondoro

NGEZI Platinum Stars continue to be the light bearers in the Premiership football in terms of elegancy after the team unveiled an Umbro kit in Mhondoro this afternoon.

The kit include both home and away strips as well as travelling gears and a training strip.

Ngezi Platinum Stars chief executive Nyasha Kadenge said the kit unveiling ceremony has set the tone for what will be good season for her team.

"We lead from the front when it comes to this. We are very happy to unveil this kit and this occasion certainly sets the tone for the coming season," she said.

"We set the pace and I would like to inform the public that replicas will be available countrywide in the next two weeks."

