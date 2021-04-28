South Africa: Freedom Day - We've Come a Long Way, and We All Deserve a Collective Pat On the Back

opinion

Does our future look bleak? An emphatic 'No!' Civil society has begun to breathe again and has been keeping the government in check these past few years. Our independent judiciary, although under constant attack, has proven its mettle over the past few years. And it seems, finally, the ruling party wants to come to the party to begin the internal clean-up campaign.

We, the people of South Africa,

Recognise the injustices of our past;

Honour those who suffered for justice and freedom in our land;

Respect those who have worked to build and develop our country; and

Believe that South Africa belongs to all who live in it, united in our diversity.

Over the past 27 years, I think we have made enormous progress in realising these ideals captured in our Constitution. I could of course remind everyone of the many achievements attained over the democratic period, notwithstanding some significant challenges that remain stubbornly difficult to overcome. In particular, high unemployment, rising inequality and stabilising poverty. For instance, we should celebrate what the ANC has achieved since 1994:

Nine out of 10 public schools are now no-fee schools;

In 1994, there was only an enrolment of 51% of learners in...