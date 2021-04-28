South Africa: The ANC's 'Step-Aside' Rule - the Glass Is Either Half-Full or Half-Empty

27 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Mondli Gungubele

By enforcing the step-aside rule, cadres of the movement are ensuring that we embed a culture of revolutionary morality in how the ANC carries itself and is ultimately viewed. Such action will eventually shape overall South African attitudes and behaviour in regard to what is considered wrongs, rights and societal imperatives.

The much spoken about "step aside" in the ANC is exposing glass-half-empty against glass-half-full mindsets. Interestingly, the half-empty tendencies seem to have found expression within and outside the ruling party's corridors, including what is now known as "RET forces" as well as among the media.

Half-empties see the "step-aside" intervention as a signpost of slaughter, decimation and obliterations of any and all in the ANC who are fingered for wrongdoing and consequently not liked much. We could debate if such persons are deserving of such dislikes. More so since some try to misrepresent ANC resolutions. They opportunistically nitpick and attempt to spin ANC conference resolutions related to self-cleansing and step aside.

To be precise, they romanticise about the phrasing of the ANC 54th conference resolutions on step aside, but yet ignore what is termed "Guidelines and Procedures: Implementation of National Conference Resolutions on ANC Credibility and Integrity". A mouthful...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fuel Giant Total Officially Quits Mozambique Gas Project
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Crossroads in the Sahel As Mali and Chad Undergo Transitions
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.