South Africa: The ANC's 'Step-Aside' Rule - the Glass Is Either Half-Full or Half-Empty

opinion

By enforcing the step-aside rule, cadres of the movement are ensuring that we embed a culture of revolutionary morality in how the ANC carries itself and is ultimately viewed. Such action will eventually shape overall South African attitudes and behaviour in regard to what is considered wrongs, rights and societal imperatives.

The much spoken about "step aside" in the ANC is exposing glass-half-empty against glass-half-full mindsets. Interestingly, the half-empty tendencies seem to have found expression within and outside the ruling party's corridors, including what is now known as "RET forces" as well as among the media.

Half-empties see the "step-aside" intervention as a signpost of slaughter, decimation and obliterations of any and all in the ANC who are fingered for wrongdoing and consequently not liked much. We could debate if such persons are deserving of such dislikes. More so since some try to misrepresent ANC resolutions. They opportunistically nitpick and attempt to spin ANC conference resolutions related to self-cleansing and step aside.

To be precise, they romanticise about the phrasing of the ANC 54th conference resolutions on step aside, but yet ignore what is termed "Guidelines and Procedures: Implementation of National Conference Resolutions on ANC Credibility and Integrity". A mouthful...