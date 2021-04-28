Lesotho Captain Rabale Delighted With Sundowns Move

Lesotho Women's National team captain Boitumelo Rabale has spoken of her delight after completing a move to SAFA National Women's League Champions Mamelodi Sundowns on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old, affectionately known as 'Queen', was unveiled by Sundowns on Friday and makes the return to the SAFA National Women's League after a successful spell in the United States of America, where she was named the 2020 Junior College-All American National Women's Player of the Year after her exploits with Clark and Community College.

Rabale is not new to the South Africa scene having previously captained Bloemfontein Celtic Ladies to the then Sasol League National League Championships in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

"I'm very happy to have joined Sundowns, I have been waiting for this opportunity for a long time," delighted Rabale revealed.

"I have already started training with the team and the reception has been very good. Everyone was very good and welcoming. Having two of my former teammates from Celtic also made the process a bit easier for me and I'm looking forward to a successful journey with the club.'

Rabale's big move to Sundowns has also been given a blessing by the Lesotho Football Association President, Advocate Salemane Phafane, who wished the Lesotho captain well on her new journey with the SAFA National Women's League Champions.

"We are delighted as LeFA with the developments in Rabale's career as the captain of our Women's Senior National team. She has been a good ambassador for Women's football in the country and we wish her success in her new journey with Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies," the LeFA President said.