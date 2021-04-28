Mozambique: 426 Recoveries From Covid-19 Reported

Maputo — Mozambique's Deputy National Director of Public Health, Benigna Matsinhe, announced at a Maputo press conference on Monday that, over the previous 24 hours, 426 people were declared fully recovered from the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

367 of these recoveries were in Maputo city, 28 in Inhambane, 21 in Tete and 10 in Zambezia. The total number of recoveries, Matsinhe said, is now 62,927, which is 90.3 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

She warned that the re-opening, under the measures declared by President Filipe Nyusi on Sunday, of places and activities that had been closed since January, did not mean that Covid-19 had suddenly ceased to exist in the country.

On the contrary, the government was striving to achieve "a balance between public health and the socio-economic context, at the same time as the country should prepare to face the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact in a medium and long term perspective".

"We are called upon to learn how to live in a society that will continue to be plagued by Covid-19 for a long time to come", she added.

It was true that "our collective effort and sacrifice in recent months has resulted in a decline in all the Covid-19 indicators in Mozambique - namely a reduction in the rate of transmission and in the number of hospitalisations and deaths", said Matsinhe. "But consolidating these gains means that the fight against the coronavirus must be accepted continuously and consciously by all of us, particularly with regard to compliance with well-known preventive measures".

Those measures include the correct use of face masks, regular washing of hands, social distancing, and avoidance of crowds, Preventive measures, plus the current vaccination campaign were "fundamental factors for defeating Covid-19 in Mozambique".

Matsinhe said that, to date, 513,095 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 876 of them in the previous 24 hours.

Once again, around half of the samples tested came from the far south - 378 from Maputo city and 50 from Maputo province. There were also 179 from Gaza, 99 from Inhambane, 79 from Zambezia, 76 from Manica, eight from Tete, four from Sofala and three from Cabo Delgado. No tests were reported from Niassa or Nampula.

826 of the tests yielded negative results, and 50 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 69,715.

Matsinhe said that, of the cases diagnosed on Monday, 47 are Mozambican citizens, two are foreigners (but she did not give their nationalities), and in one case nationality has not yet been confirmed. 36 of the new cases were women or girls and 14 were men or boys. Seven were children under the age of 15, and one was over 65 years old.

37 of the new cases (74 per cent) were from the Greater Maputo Metropolitan Area (Maputo and Matola cities and the adjacent districts of Boane and Maracuene). There were also five cases from Inhambane, four from Manica, three from Zambezia, and one from Gaza.

The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected) on Monday was 5.7 per cent. This compares with three per cent on Sunday, 3.3 per cent on Saturday, 4.9 per cent on Friday, and 6.2 per cent on Thursday.

Matsinhe also reported that over the same 24 hour period, two Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital, both in Maputo, but six new cases were admitted, also all in Maputo.

As of Monday, 42 people were under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment facilities (up from 40 on Sunday). 30 of these patients (71.4 per cent) were in Maputo, three in Nampula, three in Inhambane, and two each in Zambezia, Sofala and Matola.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Matsinhe said that 27 of those hospitalised are men and 15 are women. 21 are over 60 years old and 16 are aged between 45 and 59.The clinical condition of 21 of the patients was "moderate", added Matsinhe, but 18 are seriously ill and three are in a critical state. Those three are on ventilators in intensive care units. 30 of the patients are receiving supplementary oxygen.

Matsinhe also reported two more deaths from Covid-19, both in Maputo. Both were Mozambican women, aged 42 and 56. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 809.

The number of active Covid-19 cases has now fallen to 5,975 (down from 6,353 on Sunday). The geographical distribution of these case was as follows: Maputo city, 4,047 (67.7 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 799; Nampula, 318; Sofala, 301; Niassa, 168; Zambezia, 130; Inhambane, 72; Cabo Delgado, 65; Gaza, 33; Tete, 24; and Manica, 18.