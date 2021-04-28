Mozambique: Association for Malaria Fund Mobilises Three Million Usd

Maputo — The Association for Malaria Fund has announced the mobilisation of over three million US dollars to enhance Mozambique's efforts in the fight against the disease which remains among the main causes of death in the country, particularly among children.

The amount was announced on Monday in Maputo at a National Malaria Donor Conference, the first of its kind, since the association's launch in August 2020. The association, which is a private -public partnership, has the mission to gather financial resources to bridge the budget gap in the fight against malaria.

The Mozambican Prime Minister, Carlos Agostinho do Rosario, who chaired the meeting to mark the activities of World Malaria Day, said malaria remains among the great problems for public health.

Nonetheless, the number of known deaths from malaria seems to be dropping. In 2020, the Health Ministry recorded 563 deaths caused by malaria, but the known death toll from the disease in 2019 was 731 cases. This was a reduction of 23 per cent.

As part of the efforts to prevent and fight malaria, Rosario assured his audience that the government will carry on with actions intended to guarantee the availability of medicines at the health units for timely diagnosis and adequate treatment of the disease.

"As we implement these actions, we want to ensure improvement in the coverage by the health service, and also reduce the distances people have to walk in search of medical care for the treatment of malaria and other diseases," the prime-minister added.

Rosario stated that it is the government's priority to implement actions intended to expand the country's health network through the construction, requalification and furnishing of health units, as well as provision of more trained staff.

In the field of malaria prevention, the government in coordination with various partners has been implementing drives to protect the public against the mosquitoes that carry the malaria parasite, including spraying insectide on homes, and distributing insecticide-treated bed nets. "We reaffirm our appeal for a correct use of mosquito nets, which under no circumstances should be used for fishing activities," Rosario urged.

The prime-minister thanked the association for mobilising the private sector to join the government's efforts against malaria, and guaranteed that the resources will be channelled to activities under the National Strategic Plan for the Fight against Malaria.