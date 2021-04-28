South Africa: KZN Dam Levels Stable As Winter Sets in

28 April 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Kwazulu — Natal dam levels are stable at 73.8% from last week's 73.7%, this is as the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) continues to monitor water levels in the province ahead of the winter season.

According to the department, dam levels were slightly lower this time last year as 62.9% was the level recorded.

Meanwhile, the Umgeni Water Supply System has seen a minimal increase this week at 85.1% from 84.5% recorded last week.

"Dams within the system are also considerably above average with the Midmar Dam at 100.0% of capacity.The Nagle and Albert-Falls Dams presently stand at 85.1% and 54.9% respectively. This time last year, the Dams were respectively at 99.6% and 39.0%," said the DWS in a statement on Wednesday.

Inanda Dam has recorded a level of 99.5% from last week's 99.7%, while the Spring Grove Dam is at 97.8% from 97.3%.

The Spioenkop is at 100.1%, Ntshingwayo at 81.2%, Zaaihoek at 81.0 and Woodstock is at 98.9% as these dams remain unchanged from last week's levels.

Hazelmere Dam has slightly declined from 55.1% last week to 54.4% in the current week. Compared to a similar period last year, it stood at 58.4%. Also on a downward spiral is the Mearns Dam at 81.0% from 92.7%. This time last year, it was overflowing at 121.2%.

The department has reassured residents that it continues to work tirelessly with all spheres of government to implement long-term measures to help alleviate water scarcity challenges in the province.

"While we work to ensure that each and every household has reliable and good quality water, we call on residents to play their part. Use water sparingly and report cases of infrastructure failure, including vandalism, illegal connections and water leaks to local authorities. We can only win this by working together," said DWS spokesperson Sputnik Ratau.

