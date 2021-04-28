Southern Africa: SADC to Convene Extraordinary Troika Summit

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) will convene an Extraordinary Troika Summit of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation in Mozambique.

The Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit to be held on Thursday, 29 April 2021, will receive a report of the Technical Assessment Team that was deployed, following the decisions of the SADC Extraordinary Double Troika Summit, held earlier this month.

During its meeting, the SADC Double Troika Summit of Heads of State and Government said it noted with concern, the acts of terrorism perpetrated against innocent civilians, women and children in some districts of Cabo Delgado province, Mozambique.

The high-level meeting reiterated SADC's continued commitment to contributing towards bringing lasting peace and security.

"The summit further condemned the terrorist attacks in the strongest terms and affirmed that such heinous attacks cannot be allowed to continue without a proportionate regional response," said SADC in a statement.

The Extraordinary Meeting of the Organ Troika Ministerial Committee will precede the Extraordinary Troika Summit of the Organ on 28 April 2021.

The SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation also known as the Organ is a SADC institution that aims to promote peace and security in the region in line with Article 2 of the SADC Protocol on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.