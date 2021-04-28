Nigeria: Secession, Restructuring Clamours Won't Create Better Life for Nigerians - Sowore

Abuja — The African Action Congress (AAC) has said the clamour for restructuring, power rotation and secession by various groups in the country would not meet the long-term aspirations of Nigerians.

This is even as the opposition political party also said it was unfair for the federal government to defend the minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, in the wake of allegations that he had openly supported some extremist groups in the past.

Factional national chairman of AAC, Omoyele Sowore, who stated this during the party's National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, however, warned that a mass revolution was inevitable if the legitimate concerns being raised by Nigerians about the future of the country were treated with levity.

The AAC also said the concerns could only be addressed successfully if Nigerians stand united in the resolve to flush inept political leaders out of the system through constitutional means.

The AAC chairman urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to stop efforts at sacking the state chairman of the party.

The communique at the end of the NEC meeting reads in part: "There is a clamour for real and fundamental upturning to better the rot we live in today.

"But it comes in various shades; whether to secede, to restructure, to simply wait till 2023 or to do lawful revolution."

According to him, "Secession is lawful but too expensive, divisive, and doubtful. We have also passed the stage of restructuring the country if restructuring means going back to the 1963 constitution while having the same people in power.

"Only those who believe we can vote out bad leaders without a fight will simply wait for a power rotation in 2023. However, in all of these, the most basic, clinical, unifying and massive is lawful revolution."

Sowore, therefore, said the masses would overrun the country someday if injustice and social inequality were not addressed.

He added: "Nigeria is living in the most troubled, tumultuous and tragic times ever. This is beyond sad as the signals have been there for a long time. But with the lessons from the January 2012 uprising and the #ENDSARS."