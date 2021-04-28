Kenya: Martha Koome Nominated First Woman Chief Justice

Lady Justice Koome Martha Karambu has made history after being nominated Kenya's first woman Chief Justice by the Judicial Service Commission. Justice Koome is set to become Kenya's 15th Chief Justice.

Koome is set to become Kenya's 15th Chief Justice. Her name has been submitted to President Uhuru Kenyatta for approval, and the President will then forward the nomination to the National Assembly for vetting.

The JSC said Koome, 61, emerged the best candidate out of the ten applicants for the position. The announcement was made by JSC Chairperson, Prof. Olive Mugenda.

Commenting on her nomination Judge Koome wrote on Twitter, "I am deeply humbled and honoured by the @jsckenya nomination to serve as Chief Justice. In my new role, I will continue to zealously represent the interest of all Kenyans as I have always done".

Last year in October, the United Nations (UN) awarded the Appellate Judge a runner-up award as UN Kenya Person of The Year 2020, in recognition of her advocacy for the rights of children in conflict and for her advocacy of the rights of children in the justice system.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Cabinet Secretary Mucheru said, "Lady Justice Honourable Martha Koome has lent her high profile to champion children's rights in the justice system, centred on children in conflict with the law and child victims. We all know that children are the future of our humanity and it's comforting to know that out there we have an ardent champion for their rights".

Justice Koome holds an LL.B. from the University of Nairobi and an LL.M in Public International Law from the University of London. She graduated from the University of Nairobi in 1986 and proceeded to the Kenya School of Law the following year. She completed her Master's degree (LL.M) in Public International Law at the University of London in 2010.