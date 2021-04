Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's national soccer team will play their first game of the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 in group B next November 30 against winner of the Mauritania Vs Yemen game, according to the draw conducted Tuesday night at the Katara Opera House in Doha.

Tunisia will then play against Syria on December 3 and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on December 6.

Tunisia's fixtures:

November 30:

Tunisia Vs winner of Mauritania/Yemen game

December 3:

Tunisia Vs Syria

December 6:

Tunisia Vs UAE