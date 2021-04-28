Nigeria: Insurgency - Yobe Asks Military to Incorporate Vigilantes, Hunters

Yobe State Government has called on the military and other security agencies to incorporate hunters and local vigilantes into their war strategies against Boko Haram terrorists.

This was part of the recommendations of the expanded security meeting convened by the state Governor, Hon. Mai-Mala Buni, to discuss the security situation of the state after weekend's attack by Boko Haram on Geidam.

A communique signed by the Special Adviser on Security to the governor, Gen. Dahiru Abdulsalam (rtd), after the meeting yesterday, which was chaired by the governor and had in attendance cross-section of stakeholders, including senior government functionaries from the executive and legislative arms, traditional rulers, local government chairmen, and representatives from the army, police, civil defence, and the Department of State Services (DSS), said it has become important to welcome the hunters and vigilantes into the ongoing war against insurgents in the state.

They also agreed that the military and other security agencies should work to protect Gaidam and its environs to enable the people who have fled their homes to return and live in peace, and that the security agencies should liaise more closely and engage actively with community leaders and the people in the community generally to ensure synergy and intelligence sharing that would be useful in preventing attacks.

The state urged the police to quickly re-establish their presence as a symbol of authority in Gaidam, and that the traditional leaders should also be actively engaged in the effort to restore public confidence, peace, and security in other parts of the state.

They were urged to also report any suspicious objects and avoid handling any unexploded improvised explosive devises that could have been left by the Boko Haram terrorists.

While the state government was said to be deeply appreciative of the effort of security agencies in the state in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency, it urged them to continue to do more to protect people's lives and property, appealing to the people across the state to intensify prayers during the month of Ramadan for Almighty Allah's intervention against criminals "who threaten the security of the people of the state."

The governor, in his opening remarks, had condemned the Boko Haram attack on Gaidam, and extended his condolences and sympathies to the victims.