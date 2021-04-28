Guinea Bissau: Karabaranga Presents His Credentials to Guinea-Bissau President

Guinea-Bissau President, General Umaro Sissoco Embalo, on April 27 received letters of credence from Jean-Pierre Karabaranga, Rwanda's Ambassador to the West African country.

Karabaranga is also Rwanda's ambassador to Senegal, Mali, Gambia, and Cabo Verde.

He conveyed greetings from President Paul Kagame to his Bissau-Guinean counterpart, according to a press statement.

Embalo requested the ambassador to convey to his counterpart, Kagame, his sincere regards and his utmost will to strengthen the existing excellent relationship between the two countries.

The statement says that Embalo expressed his appreciation of Kagame's leadership, particularly saying steering the country towards sustainable socio-economic development as well as the unity and reconciliation process.

He shares the same Pan-Africanism vision with Kagame, it adds.

Karabaranga promised to promote bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.

The West African country has a gross domestic product of (GDP) of $1.7 billion, according to International Monetary Fund (IMF).

