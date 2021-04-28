Guinea Bissau: Karabaranga Presents His Credentials to Guinea-Bissau President

28 April 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By James Karuhanga

Guinea-Bissau President, General Umaro Sissoco Embalo, on April 27 received letters of credence from Jean-Pierre Karabaranga, Rwanda's Ambassador to the West African country.

Karabaranga is also Rwanda's ambassador to Senegal, Mali, Gambia, and Cabo Verde.

He conveyed greetings from President Paul Kagame to his Bissau-Guinean counterpart, according to a press statement.

Embalo requested the ambassador to convey to his counterpart, Kagame, his sincere regards and his utmost will to strengthen the existing excellent relationship between the two countries.

The statement says that Embalo expressed his appreciation of Kagame's leadership, particularly saying steering the country towards sustainable socio-economic development as well as the unity and reconciliation process.

He shares the same Pan-Africanism vision with Kagame, it adds.

Karabaranga promised to promote bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.

The West African country has a gross domestic product of (GDP) of $1.7 billion, according to International Monetary Fund (IMF).

jkaruhanga@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/KarhangaJames

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fuel Giant Total Officially Quits Mozambique Gas Project
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Crossroads in the Sahel As Mali and Chad Undergo Transitions
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.