Ethiopia: Kombe La Dhahabu: First Fairtrade Coffee Quality Contest in Ethiopia

28 April 2021
International Trade Centre (Geneva)

Kombe la Dhahabu means 'golden cup' in Swahili - and this is what the winner of the first Fairtrade coffee quality competition in Ethiopia, Torban Anfillo Coffee, received for outstanding coffee quality.

The monthly contest promotes Fairtrade coffees nationally and internationally. As well as encouraging value addition and fair income distribution by producing and commercializing quality coffees, the producers guarantee sustainable production processes.

Fairtrade Africa, in collaboration with Ethiopia Fairtrade producer's country network, carried out this first Fairtrade coffee quality contest in Ethiopia in April 2021, with support from the International Trade Centre's Alliance for Action programme, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland, Paulig Coffee and CLAC (the Latin American and Caribbean Network of Fair Trade Small Producers and Workers).

All of the seven certified unions participated with 19 specialty coffee sample lots. The category was full container with the following sample specifications: Arabica both washed and sundried/natural, minimum humidity of 9.5 and a maximum of 12 and screen size 14 and above. Judges included professional Q-graders, both local and international. International professional cupper Cecilia Sanada flew in from Brazil for this event: she was blown away by the winning results.

After this first-timer, the competition will continue to take place in each Eastern and Central African country, one month after the main coffee harvest season. An organizing committee including a representative of the National Coffee Product Networks and members of the Fairtrade Africa coffee team, manages the events.

Through the strategic three-way partnership of CLAC-Fairtrade, Fairtrade International and ITC's Alliances for Action, the Golden Cup competition demonstrates that Fairtrade coffee can be both high quality and have positive social impact.

Read the original article on ITC.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 International Trade Centre. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ITC

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fuel Giant Total Officially Quits Mozambique Gas Project
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Crossroads in the Sahel As Mali and Chad Undergo Transitions
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.