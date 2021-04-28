South Africa: Four Days of Ramaphosa At the State Capture Commission Could Be Crucial for SA's Future

27 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

Where were you and what did you do? What did you know and when did you know it? These are the types of questions that President Ramaphosa, who was the ANC's and South Africa's number two at the apogee of the State Capture, will face as he appears at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry on April 28 and 29; and again on May 13 and 14. This could be the most important testimony the commission hears, for a variety of reasons.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is unlikely to be the gripping witness Norma Mngoma was when he appears before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry on Wednesday, 28 April, and the following day.

After all, he did not make a habit of going to the alternative Cabinet meeting-place at the Gupta family's Saxonwold mansion, and there are no reports of payola being made to him in cash and spirited into the boot of his car. Or even of him being gifted a Louis Vuitton man bag.

But his testimony is likely to be the most important in terms of answering questions of political culpability during the era of State Capture. It is unlikely that former president Jacob Zuma, who was head of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

