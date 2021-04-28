South Africa: Honouring the Librarians and Archivists Who Built UCT's Now-Devastated African Studies Library

27 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jeremy Seekings and Chris Saunders

The fire that ripped across Table Mountain on Sunday 18 April 2021, devastated UCT's Jagger Reading Room and African Studies Collection. The collection represented the dedication of generations of remarkable librarians and archivists, helped by generous benefactors. Together, they had built what was probably the continent's premier collection of Africanist material.

Great library collections are the work of a succession of great librarians. The African "Special Collections" of the University of Cape Town, which suffered massive damage when fire gutted the Jagger Reading Room on Sunday 18 April 2021, represented the dedication of generations of remarkable librarians and archivists, helped by generous benefactors. Together, they built what was probably the continent's premier collection of Africanist material.

The university - helped by volunteers - is now trying to salvage material that survived the fire. Though some of the material lost is irreplaceable, it is to be hoped that the university will commit to rebuilding the collections as much as that is possible. This will be aided by help from across the world. Many scholars who have in the past used the collections have already offered to assist. Such a project of rebuilding will be a small tribute to the people who...

Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

