Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets With Japanese Experts Supervising Egyptian-Japanese Schools System

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received on Tuesday 27/4/2021a group of Japanese experts supervising the Egyptian-Japanese schools system in Egypt, in the presence of Minister of Education and Technical Education Dr. Tarek Shawky and the supervisor of the Egyptian-Japanese Schools Unit Ms. Neveen Farouk.

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that the meeting discussed the efforts of Japanese experts, in coordination with the Ministry of Education, to establish the school administrative rules followed in Japan and to implement the Japanese educational systems "Tokkatsu" within the new system of the Egyptian-Japanese schools nationwide.

The President praised the great effort exerted by the Japanese experts in this vital national project that comes within the framework of the state's strategy to build the Egyptian character since the early stages. This is done by following a comprehensive education system that balances between the focus on the academic aspect and the development of individual abilities to think and innovate.

The aim is to raise students having a balanced personality and generations enjoying human and moral values that encourages their positive interaction with the society.

The Japanese experts expressed their honor to meet the President, stressing their keenness to consolidate the foundations of the Japanese education system in Egypt, including training teachers and developing educational curricula in coordination with the Ministry of Education.

The Japanese experts also commended the seriousness of the Egyptian state to develop the education system in accordance with the highest standards.

The President had a discussion with the Japanese experts to know about their experience in supervising the administration of the Egyptian-Japanese schools in Egypt.

The experts explained that the periodic performance evaluations reflected the success of launching the new system and laying down the main principles of Japanese education systems in the Egyptian-Japanese schools.

The schools' philosophy aims to build students' character, develop their personality, make them more eager to learn, promote team spirit among them, build leadership skills, and help them acquire skills of creative thinking and the ability to achieve goals.

The Japanese experts also praised the skillful Egyptian teachers working in the Egyptian-Japanese schools who could comprehend the concept and principles of the Japanese education system and apply it in no time.

The Spokesman stated that the meeting discussed various activities that are being carried out in the Egyptian-Japanese schools within the framework of the "Tokkatsu" system, an integral component of the Japanese education system. Egypt is the first country in the world to adopt such a system after Japan.

The "Tokkatsu" system adopts an integrated approach that aims to develop the children's personality from birth. It is based on the belief that character education should be integrated with academic education.

With that, the children will have moral values and good behavior, acquire useful skills and good habits, and learn problem solving techniques. Moreover, they will learn how to shoulder responsibility and be clean, organized, committed, and independent, among other good qualities.

Dr. Tarek Shawky also presented the outcome of the missions of the Egyptian teachers who were sent to Japan to be trained on the Japanese education system, "Tokkatsu". 120 trainees, teachers and principals have been sent from the Egyptian-Japanese schools so far. Missions will be resumed after the coronavirus pandemic rate declines

