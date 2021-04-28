South Africa: We Must Interrogate the Manufactured Controversy Over Cuban Engineers Coming to South Africa

opinion

Why is the decision to bring Cuban engineers into South Africa so controversial? Is it perhaps to do with the fact that many people agree with Herman Mashaba's view that the Cuban education system is inferior? Opinions from leading global bodies seem at odds with Mashaba's understanding of the situation.

The disquiet over the "importation" of Cuban engineers by the government brings to the fore an important discussion on skills and unemployment in South Africa, and how we debate. Until now, many South Africans would have been under the impression that this country suffers a skills shortage, particularly in technical and specialised fields.

This is why some of us have been surprised by the response in both news media and social media to the announcement that the Department of Water and Sanitation had taken on board 24 Cuban engineers to help resolve the challenges faced by the water sector, as well as transfer skills. Most notable among the reports has been one carried by News24 under the headline, "Decision to bring in Cuban engineers to South Africa slammed", quoting Consulting Engineers of South Africa (Cesa) and political voices such as the Democratic Alliance and Herman Mashaba.

The News24 article quotes...