South Africa: Top Sea Safety Officials Suspended After Whistle-Blower Reports

The SA Maritime Safety Authority says 'a thorough forensic investigation will be undertaken on the range of serious allegations related to the three executives'.

Three senior executives of the SA Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) have been suspended after being fingered by whistle-blowers for alleged misconduct.

SA Maritime Safety Authority chief operations officer Sobantu Tilayi. (Photo: Samsa)

The three officials -- chief operations officer Sobantu Tilayi, company secretary Moyahabo Raphadu and chief human capital officer Lesego Mashishi -- have been placed on precautionary suspension, with pay, pending an independent forensic investigation.

SA Maritime Safety Authority company secretary Moyahabo Raphadu. (Photo: Samsa) SA Maritime Safety Authority chief human capital officer Lesego Mashishi. (Photo: Samsa)

Samsa spokesperson Tebogo Ramatjie declined on Tuesday to elaborate on the nature of the allegations, beyond noting that that the reports from internal and external sources had emerged about two or three months ago.

The authority, which falls under Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, has a wide mandate focused on ensuring the safety of seafarers, life and property at sea; preventing and combating pollution from ships and promoting South Africa's maritime interests.

Ramatjie said in a statement that the Samsa board had taken a...