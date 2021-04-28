South Africa: Court Orders Are No Obstacle for Stubborn Government Officials

analysis

Between the provisions of section 32 of the Constitution and the Promotion of Access to Information Act, people should have unhindered access to information that affects them. However, this is no guarantee and in many cases government officials deliberately withhold information, preferring secrecy and opacity to transparency. The final report of the North West provincial government's Mafereka commission of inquiry is one such example.

The failure and unwillingness of the North West provincial government to release the findings of the Mafereka commission of inquiry -- despite requests under the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA), a high court order and correspondence addressed to the North West provincial government -- is nothing less than abuse of authority. The Mafereka Commission on Traditional Leadership Disputes and Claims in the North West province was established in 2011 and concluded its work in 2013. The report of this commission has never seen the light of day, despite being submitted in 2015.

The Bapo Ba Mogale community, owners of the platinum-rich land between Brits and Rustenburg, are both affected by and interested in the finding of this report. However, regardless of all legal attempts to obtain such information, the provincial government has remained unwilling...