South Africa: Freedom Isn't Free, It's Not a Gift or an Entitlement - It Is a Responsibility

opinion

It is the responsibility of the people to ensure that those who govern do so in a constitutionally compliant fashion. This responsibility does not involve a law degree, it involves using the machinery provided to exact accountability from those who govern. Wise use of the vote is required, not blind loyalty to those who loot.

Both in her contribution to the Defend Our Democracy virtual rally on Sunday, 18 April and again in her Daily Maverick interview with Janet Heard published on the following day, Professor Thuli Madonsela makes the point that the people of South Africa do not feel well served by their newfound democratic order.

It is true, most are not well served. Rampant corruption, failures in service delivery and incompetence rather than democracy are the true culprits for the disenchantment. The learned professor, advocate and former public protector highlights the plight of a poor Stellenbosch resident who confided in her:

"She said: 'Now that we have this thing called democracy, that is not what we asked for. I don't want democracy, I want the freedom that I fought for.' " The message from [Ms Palesa] Mosa, who remained poor and could not afford to properly educate her...