South Africa: Judge Zondo Is Our Bass Guitarist - He Is Our Bottom Line - He Is All We've Got Left - He Is the Big Z

GCIS/Flickr, GCIS/Flickr
President Cyril Ramaphosa, Justice Raymond Zondo, top right (file photos).
27 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Joe Kitchen

Perhaps someone should write a song with the title 'Days of Zondo'. For these are indeed the days of Zondo. These are indeed the days in which we are witnessing the heroic battle of one man against the myriad injustices, the cheating, the sheer weight of shameless criminal activity which has taken place, and is still taking place, relentlessly, never-ending, in our heartbroken and desolate country.

The phrase "Days of Zondo", as far as I can ascertain, was first coined by Daily Maverick in a headline on a column by Stephen Grootes on 20 August 2018.

Two years later, the same term was used in a spine-chilling Daily Maverick article by Jessica Bezuidenhout, and it has become a phrase that has become part of our vocabulary.

Spine-chilling is too weak a word to describe the feeling I get when I say the words: "Days of Zondo".

They really have a truly ghastly and ominous sound, these three little words. They have been going through my mind now for... well, days. Ever since my wife has taken up the habit of listening to the State Capture Inquiry news channel on YouTube. My wife has a legal...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

More on This
South Africa's President Ramaphosa Appears at State Capture Probe
Graft Commission Testimony to Split South African Ruling Party?
Ramaphosa to Testify Before South African Graft Commission
Graft Commission is Unconstitutional, South Africa's Zuma Says
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fuel Giant Total Officially Quits Mozambique Gas Project
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Crossroads in the Sahel As Mali and Chad Undergo Transitions
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.