South Africa: Judge Zondo Is Our Bass Guitarist - He Is Our Bottom Line - He Is All We've Got Left - He Is the Big Z

opinion

Perhaps someone should write a song with the title 'Days of Zondo'. For these are indeed the days of Zondo. These are indeed the days in which we are witnessing the heroic battle of one man against the myriad injustices, the cheating, the sheer weight of shameless criminal activity which has taken place, and is still taking place, relentlessly, never-ending, in our heartbroken and desolate country.

The phrase "Days of Zondo", as far as I can ascertain, was first coined by Daily Maverick in a headline on a column by Stephen Grootes on 20 August 2018.

Two years later, the same term was used in a spine-chilling Daily Maverick article by Jessica Bezuidenhout, and it has become a phrase that has become part of our vocabulary.

Spine-chilling is too weak a word to describe the feeling I get when I say the words: "Days of Zondo".

They really have a truly ghastly and ominous sound, these three little words. They have been going through my mind now for... well, days. Ever since my wife has taken up the habit of listening to the State Capture Inquiry news channel on YouTube. My wife has a legal...