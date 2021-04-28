South Africa: What Is At Stake in Government Reform? Nothing Less Than Holding the Country Together

opinion

It is easy to underestimate the importance of a capable state. Without a public sector that works, there can be no resolution to the everyday challenges of government: Addressing sewage treatment plants that are collapsing, rolling out a complex Covid-19 vaccination programme, fixing our failing schools, or even filling the potholes in our roads. But good governance is about far more than improving service delivery.

What can hold a country like South Africa together? The question is a controversial one, but judging from the actions of the South African government over the past 20 years, two candidates for this role have been widely embraced.

The first is inclusive economic growth. If the economy can somehow be influenced to grow in a way that expands employment, diversifies ownership and control, moves the society decisively towards racial and gender equality and retains international competitiveness, then the economy will be the force that binds people together.

The problem, which many economists are not ready to admit, is that these ambitions are mutually exclusive or at least unrealisable. After all, South African governments have long pinned their hopes for the economy on industrialisation. Yet the South African market is too small and too poor....