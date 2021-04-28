South Africa: Freedom Day - Ramaphosa Speaks, South Africa 'Celebrates' Amid Protests

analysis

While President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation from Botshabelo in the Free State, protests continued in the province over poor service delivery. The president took the opportunity to decry corruption and encourage South Africans to use their vote as a weapon of protest.

Today marks 27 years since South Africa's first democratic elections. Official celebrations to mark the occasion were held in Botshabelo, Free State under the theme "The year of Charlotte Maxeke: The meaning of freedom under Covid-19".

Limited to 250 people, the event was attended by members of the Botshabelo community as well as politicians, a few ministers and ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who addressed the nation as part of the day's proceedings, spoke out against corruption and encouraged South Africans to exercise their freedoms and vote in the upcoming local government elections.

"I call on you to demonstrate, with your vote, your intolerance for corruption, theft and mismanagement of the funds that are meant for the benefit of you, the citizen," he said.

Celebrations were held near the new Charlotte Maxeke Rehabilitation Centre which the president officially opened on Tuesday.

According to Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela, by May this year, 100 people will...