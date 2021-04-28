South Africa: Freedom Day - Ramaphosa Speaks, South Africa 'Celebrates' Amid Protests

27 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

While President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation from Botshabelo in the Free State, protests continued in the province over poor service delivery. The president took the opportunity to decry corruption and encourage South Africans to use their vote as a weapon of protest.

Today marks 27 years since South Africa's first democratic elections. Official celebrations to mark the occasion were held in Botshabelo, Free State under the theme "The year of Charlotte Maxeke: The meaning of freedom under Covid-19".

Limited to 250 people, the event was attended by members of the Botshabelo community as well as politicians, a few ministers and ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who addressed the nation as part of the day's proceedings, spoke out against corruption and encouraged South Africans to exercise their freedoms and vote in the upcoming local government elections.

"I call on you to demonstrate, with your vote, your intolerance for corruption, theft and mismanagement of the funds that are meant for the benefit of you, the citizen," he said.

Celebrations were held near the new Charlotte Maxeke Rehabilitation Centre which the president officially opened on Tuesday.

According to Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela, by May this year, 100 people will...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fuel Giant Total Officially Quits Mozambique Gas Project
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Crossroads in the Sahel As Mali and Chad Undergo Transitions
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.