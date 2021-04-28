South Africa: The Student Funding Challenge - a Combined Effort Is Now Needed

opinion

When it comes to finding a new financial solution for higher education, we should think beyond mere tinkering with existing models, tweaking here and there, and rather consider total transformation.

You should have seen it coming. In the wake of the recent student protests and resulting suspension of tuition on some higher education campuses throughout the country, management teams from public universities have become used to having this bit of stinging criticism levelled against us from various fronts.

And the implied add-on: You could have done something to stop it.

But as with most crises, foreseeing something and preventing it are often worlds apart.

That much we have learnt from the Covid-19 pandemic. For decades preceding 2020, health scientists and a large section of the informed public knew that the world's next big health crisis would probably be caused by some variant of the coronavirus. Yet "seeing it coming" could not prevent an eventual outbreak.

In the same way that the Covid-19 pandemic exposed fault lines in the global health system, student protests continue to expose fault lines in our higher education funding model.

The unfortunate truth is that no single institution's foresight and...