Namibia: Women in Media Conference Strives for Equal Opportunities

The inaugural edition of the Women in Media Conference is slated for Saturday, 1 May 2021, under the theme 'The Power of Coverage: Our Journey in Time'.

The conference aims to establish a strong network amongst Namibian women in the media industry.

The overarching purpose of the conference is to help positively impact the way media functions in relation to women, with the objective to assist women in media to gain more access to representation, content and opportunities within the industry.

Sports Journalist and event organiser Limba Mupetami said the idea came about during a meeting with a fellow media practitioner, which led to a realisation that women working in media need more opportunities to network and share ideas.

"We see the efforts and strides that women in media are making in the industry; however, we need to network more and build on each other's expertise.

"We, therefore, need more opportunities to network and share with one another. It is also imperative to form a network where we can commend each other for our achievements - but also where we can learn and pass on our experiences to one another," she said.

The key points to be discussed at the conference will be emphasis on the fostering of a positive work environment for women in media.

"Young women getting into the industry should be able to feel comfortable in reaching out. If they need help or guidance on how to approach sources, they should be able to ask experts in the same line of work without any feeling of rejection," Mupetami added.

Senior lecturer at the Namibia University of Science and Technology and CNN Journalist of the year 2000 Wandja Njuguna will be the main speaker at the conference. Njuguna has over 25 years experience in the local and international media industry.

Other speakers include renowned local community reporter Nomhle Kangootui, founder of UnWrap online magazine June Shimuoshili, radio personality Che Ulenga, business reporter Sharon Kavhu, multi-media specialist Kawela M'ule and senior political reporter Jemima Beukes.

Nedbank Namibia is the main sponsor of the event. The bank's communications and PR manager Selma Kaulinge reiterated the importance of building expertise in female journalists: "The media is a key stakeholder of Nedbank Namibia; therefore, sponsoring the Women in Media conference presents an opportunity for us to help foster expertise in this field - and because we still find that women journalists are the minority in beats such as business, economics, politics and sports; this event will assist in changing this narrative," said Kaulinge.

Other sponsors include Old Mutual and Interpack.