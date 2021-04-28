Namibia: Northern Councillor Arrested for Culpable Homicide

A local councillor from the Omusati region was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly running over a pedestrian.

The incident happened at 21h00 along the Oshikuku main road in Omusati region.

According to police in the region, the charges against the councillor, which fall under culpable homicide, involve failure to stop at an accident scene and failure to establish the nature and extent of injuries the affected person sustained.

The councillor is expected to appear in the Outapi Magistrate's Court today.