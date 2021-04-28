Namibia: Agri-Business Unlocking Namibia's Economic Potential

Agriculturalist Rabban Shihafeleni Nghishidimbwa says agri-business has the ability of unlocking the economic potential of any given country since it has the biggest capacity in contributing more to the GDP.

Nghishidimbwa told Youth Corner that as population density continues to increase per unit area, more people will require to have more food to consume, and those who are lucky will have three meals per day. This means every person on earth will need to have a farmer to meet their food demands daily.

The 28-year-old is the founder of SkyDrip Irrigation, launched in February 2021 with the main aim of leading the way towards the conception and implementation of agricultural projects, irrigation equipment supplies and installations, as well as farm management through the agency.

"We believe to have greatly increased mass food production can only be achieved through mechanised agriculture and technology," reasoned Nghishidimbwa.

"I have a passion for agriculture, and I am immensely proud of the career I have chosen to pursue at university level. I also have a strong desire to bring any change in society, but more focusing on promoting food security and improving the quality of food," he added.

The future food farmer is a final-year Bachelor of Science in Agriculture (Crop Science) Honours student at the University of Namibia's Ogongo Campus.

He said the passion for food sustainability grew stronger when he used to shadow agricultural experts, where he would often volunteer outside campus and at various small irrigation projects in the villages to gain more experience and skills.

He also urged the youth to tap into other avenues of agriculture. "Agriculture is full of vast potential, of which a lot is yet to be explored. I know many of us only think of food production, but we have other areas which are not saturated like value-addition, the seed industry, the fertiliser industry, the poultry industry and many more," noted Nghishidimbwa.

He added: "With agriculture, you will never go wrong if you're innovative enough, and willing to listen to the demands of the people and capitalise on their needs."

Although he operates from home and feels he is losing out on customers as he is not constantly in their sight, the business has been quite steady, albeit operating at a very slow pace.