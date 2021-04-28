Namibia: Onslaught On Fishing Politicians Unfair - Shiweda

Deputy minister of agriculture Anna Shiweda says the criticism that is often directed at politicians, top government officials and their relatives for owning mining licences or fishing quotas is unfair and unconstitutional.

This, Shiweda said, is because politicians and their relatives are equally Namibians and enjoy the same constitutional rights to own and dispose of property and businesses.

In addition, the deputy minister said, there is no law in the country prohibiting politicians from owning rights and businesses.

"I do not see anything wrong for any politician or his/her family member, be it from the ruling party or opposition, to own any rights for any of our resources. I therefore find the criticism of politicians for owning shares to be unfair and unconstitutional as some of the rights were even acquired before them becoming politicians," she said.

Shiweda made these remarks in the National Assembly when she contributed to the discussion on the budget allocated to the ministry of mines and energy on Monday.

She added that there was nothing wrong with politicians receiving fishing quotas as long as they declare their assets and interests when in public office.

Shiweda was, however, condemned by other parliamentarians for her comments.

Popular Decmocratic Movement leader McHenry Venaani said it is incorrect for politicians to justify the allocation and awarding of fishing rights and mining licences to themselves or their children and relatives.

"There is everything wrong for relatives of Cabinet ministers to be awarded fishing rights and mining licences because it draws on conflict of interest. Your children are benefiting from those resources because of insider trading," Venaani said.