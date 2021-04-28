South Africa: SA At the Critical Juncture of True Freedom in Our Lifetime, or a Dream Deferred

opinion

The ANC is on a course of self-destruction. No opposition party or vocal critics have caused as much harm to the image of the ANC as have its own leaders and members. Voting for the ANC will, in the final analysis, give the party the long rope that it may use to hang itself. It has to get worse before it gets better.

On Tuesday, 27 April 2021, we celebrated Freedom Day. It was the day, 27 years ago, when millions of South Africans exercised their basic right to vote in our first democratic elections for the leaders and political parties of their choosing.

We should pause a moment though, to remember, to pay homage to all those mothers and fathers, students and youth, community members, NGOs, workers, political organisations, international organisations, religious denominations, sport and cultural groups, that struggled, endured and made grave sacrifices so that today all South Africans, 27 years on, have the right to vote. We will once again have the opportunity to exercise this hard-earned right to cast our ballots in the upcoming sixth local elections and the seventh national elections in 2024.

On that day in 1994, our nation was hopeful and excited to...