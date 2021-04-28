Namibia: NBC Hints At Retrenchments

28 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

THE cash-strapped Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) may be forced to retrench some of its workers if the current financial situation does not improve, NBC board chairperson Lazarus Jacobs yesterday said.

Moreover, the board is in no position to afford salary increments demanded by employees who are currently striking, he said.

Jacobs yesterday said the N$127,5 million subsidy from the government for the 2020/21 financial year is not sufficient to sustain jobs.

The NBC's subsidy was cut by 62% from N$334,1 million during the 2019/20 financial year.

Jacobs was speaking at a press conference, addressing the current industrial action taken by NBC workers.

Board members stressed that the national broadcaster, which has a debt of N$280 million, is in no position to afford salary increments.

The bulk of its debt, which involves N$253 million, relates to the pay-as-you-earn (PAYE) scheme, while N$27 million relates to trade payables and third parties.

Jacobs said the company may not be able to pay monthly salaries.

He, however, said the board understood workers' reasons for striking.

He further said employees last year received bonuses and a notch increment.

NBC director general Stanley Similo said the corporation's debt is historical, predominantly linked to PAYE, which dates back to 2003, which the NBC could not pay at the time.

"We managed over time to make payments amounting to N$16 million to attempt to bring it down, but you will all agree that it will not come down as long as interest and penalties are added," he said.

He said the company's projected operational costs for the 2020/21 financial year stands at N$386,2 million, and 68%, or N$263,1, million is related to employment.

Similo said if the company gives in to an 8% salary increase, the wage bill would shoot up to N$284,1 million, which is not sustainable.

He, however, said the company's estimated revenue is N$102 million, and that industrial action would largely affect that amount.

NBC deputy chairperson Tim Ekandjo said: "Emphasis is on sustaining jobs, and even if the government now says to the NBC here is a couple of millions, we cannot invest that money into salary increments, because we have the responsibility of ensuring the operations of the NBC run well," he said.

The NBC board and management called on employees to make themselves available for negotiations on the survival of the entity.

The striking workers on social media said they were disheartened, but not surprised by the board chairperson's "disingenuous" statement.

