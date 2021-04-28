Namibia: Man Jailed Over Rape of Daughter

A WALVIS Bay man convicted of having raped his 10-year-old daughter on five occasions during 2017 and 2018 - and also impregnating the girl - committed a despicable crime, a judge stated when she sentenced him to an effective prison term of 30 years yesterday.

"It is a despicable act perpetrated by a biological father," judge Dinnah Usiku remarked during the man's sentencing in the High Court at Windhoek Correctional Facility. "It is an act that the victim will have to live with for her entire life."

Usiku also reminded the man, now aged 49, that he raped his daughter in their family home, which was supposed to be a place of safety for the girl.

"An act of rape and incest at that tender age of 10 years makes it much more aggravating," the judge said as well.

Usiku found the man guilty on five counts of rape near the end of November last year.

The man, who was employed by a construction company at Walvis Bay before his arrest in June 2018, denied guilt on the five charges at the beginning of his trial in May last year, but admitted that he had intercourse with his daughter once in April 2018. He claimed he had been under the influence of alcohol on that occasion, and blamed the incident on his drunkenness at the time.

During his trial, the man's daughter testified that her father first sexually assaulted her during 2017 and again raped her during January, February and March 2018. She said the incidents happened at their home while her mother was working night shifts.

She told the court she did not disclose what was going on as she was afraid of being assaulted after her father had threatened her with assault should she tell anyone about what was going on.

The court further heard that a medical doctor established that the girl was pregnant when she examined her in June 2018. The girl was then 11 years old.

The pregnancy was terminated with a legal abortion.

It was subsequently established through DNA analysis that the girl had been impregnated by her father.

Usiku noted that in terms of the Combating of Rape Act of 2000 the man was liable to be sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment on each of the charges on which he was convicted, unless the court found there were substantial and compelling circumstances justifying a sentence of less than 15 years in jail.

In her view, Usiku said, there were no substantial and compelling circumstances in the case that would justify a deviation from the prescribed minimum sentences.

She sentenced the man to 15 years' imprisonment on each of the five counts, and ordered that the sentences on the first three charges should be served concurrently with the sentence on the fourth count. The resulting sentence is an effective prison term of 30 years.

State advocate Palmer Kumalo prosecuted. The accused was represented by defence lawyer Jermaine Muchali.