Namibia: Fishing Firm Wants N$15m Farm From Ex-Bishop

A FISHING company has taken legal action against former Evangelical Lutheran Church in Namibia (Elcin) bishop Kleopas Dumeni over a farm deal dating back to 2000, that went sour.

The company has filed a High Court case in which it is asking the court to order Dumeni to transfer ownership of the farm in question to it, or to pay N$15 million and an additional N$2,9 million to the company.

Dumeni, a prominent church leader and anti-apartheid activist who turned 90 years old last year, is denying the claims made by the company.

The dispute in which the ex-bishop and Empire Fishing Company (Pty) Ltd are embroiled is mainly about the 3 870-hectare farm Nassau in the Otjozondjupa region which was bought for N$1,08 million in 2000 and is now valued at around N$15 million.

The company's lawyer, Nambili Mhata from Sisa Namandje & Co Inc law firm, filed the company's claim against Dumeni in the High Court in January this year. Mhata has since left Sisa Namandje & Co Inc.

Empire Fishing is claiming that in October 2000, a year after Dumeni retired as Elcin bishop, the company's representative Ephraim Dozzee Ileka and Dumeni entered into a "partly written, partly oral agreement" for the ex-bishop to act on behalf of the fishing company in the purchase of the farm.

Ileka previously worked as executive secretary to founding president Sam Nujoma.

According to the company, the agreement was that Dumeni would be the nominee owner of the farm while Empire Fishing would be the beneficial owner - the real owner - and that Dumeni's June 2003 will is evidence that he agreed to this arrangement.

The company is also claiming it was agreed that Dumeni would sign an agreement for the purchase of the farm for N$1,08 million, then apply for financing of around N$872 600 from the Agricultural Bank of Namibia (Agribank), and that Empire Fishing would pay a deposit of N$256 000 for the farm.

"It was a term of the agreement that [Empire Fishing Company] would pay the mortgage bond instalments due monthly to Agricultural Bank of Namibia in respect of the mortgage advanced for the purchase of the farm," the company states in its claim.

The company also claims it agreed to build a three-bedroom farmhouse, drill two boreholes and buy livestock for the farm, and to appoint Dumeni as farm manager on a salary - a claim which the retired bishop is denying.

Empire Fishing is alleging that it asked Dumeni on 15 May 2015 to transfer the farm ownership to the company, but in October 2015 he refused to do so and as a result breached the agreement between him and the company.

The company says its lawyers found out in May 2019 that farm Nassau had been sold to a close corporation, Duka Trading Enterprises CC, in April 2018.

The members of Duka Trading Enterprises, according to Empire Fishing, are a niece of Dumeni and the niece's spouse.

At the time of the sale, there were 350 cattle and 150 goats belonging to Empire Fishing and worth about N$2,9 million at the farm, the company is claiming. It is also claiming that the value of the farm and improvements on it was N$15 million at the end of April 2018.

It remains unclear who made the final payments on the Agribank loan.

Empire Fishing is charging that the sale of the farm to Duka Trading Enterprises was an attempt to "unlawfully prevent" the company from claiming back ownership of the farm.

In a plea filed at the court in March, Dumeni denied the existence of an agreement in writing that he would be the nominal owner of the farm. He also denied that his sale of the farm to the close corporation was a "simulated transaction" aimed at deceiving Empire Fishing and preventing the company from claiming back the ownership of the farm.

Dumeni stated that he acquired the farm with the full knowledge and participation of Empire Fishing, of which he is a director and shareholder, with him as owner and through mortgage finance from Agribank.

Dumeni stated that he tendered to pay back funds disbursed by Empire Fishing as assistance and for the upkeep of the farm, but the company refused this offer from him.

He denied that Empire Fishing paid for improvements on the farm and paid the deposit for the transaction in 2000.

The bishop emeritus further denied that he was the nominal owner of the farm and that he had agreed to transfer the farm to Empire Fishing, as beneficial owner, on the company's request.

Dumeni has also raised a special plea in which he said Empire Fishing's claim against him has prescribed, as it was based on an event - his refusal in October 2015 to transfer the farm to the company - which took place more than three years before the company's claim against him was filed at the court.

A mediation session in the case was held last week, but failed to resolve the matter.

The parties have agreed that the issue of the alleged prescription of the company's claim should first be decided by the court, a mediator has reported, following last week's mediation session.