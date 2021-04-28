Kenya: Pay Sh10,000 or Go to Jail, Court Orders Football-Mad Fans

28 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Gerald Bwisa

Kitale Law Courts Senior Resident Magistrate Moureen Kesse on Wednesday fined some 106 football fans arrested for flouting the Covid-19 containment measures Sh10,000 each or risk going to jail for two month months.

Senior Resident Magistrate Kesse ordered that each of the 106 fans to pay Sh5,000 for flouting the 10pm-4am curfew and Sh5,000 for not following the social distancing protocols. Each charge attracts a one-month jail term should the accused persons fail to pay the fine.

They have 12 days to appeal the ruling.

The fans had been arrested by police in Kitale,Trans Nzoia County on Tuesday night while watching the Uefa Champions League semi-final first leg match between Spanish giants Real Madrid and English Premier League side Chelsea.

The match, which kicked off at 10pm EAT, ended in a 1-1 stalemate. The second leg of the tie will be played next Wednesday in London.

The fans were arrested at several video show centres at Shanty slums in the outskirts of Kitale town during curfew hours where movement is restricted.

Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Fredrick Ochieng told Nation Sport that the fans were arrested by police officers who were patrolling the area.

He further said that they will keep on with the surveillance to ensure residents who don't follow the measures are brought to book.

The other semi-final of the competition is scheduled for Wednesday night, with Paris Saint-Germain hosting Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France for the first leg.

Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

