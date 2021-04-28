Kenya: Ex-Kenya International Allan Wanga to Retire At the End of the Season

Former Harambee Stars striker Allan Wanga will retire from active football at the end of this season.

Wanga, who features for Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Kakamega Homeboyz, announced his intention to hang his boots, citing his age and other private engagements.

"Age is catching up with me and I can no longer battle with young energetic players featuring in top flight football. Besides, I have achieved what what any footballer could desire in his sporting career," Wanga told the press in Kakamega town Tuesday.

Wanga said apart from featuring for the national team, Harambee Stars for 12 years, he has played football overseas, adding that it is a big achievement.

Wanga, who also is also employed by the Kakamega county government, says he has found it tough balancing between his training programmes and his county duties, and now wants to focus on his job alongside his other private activities.

He expressed his gratitude to the Homeboyz family for the good time he has been with the club and the county leadership for giving him a chance to work in the sports ministry.

"I have enjoyed a very nice time since I joined Homeboyz. It is my second home because everyone is too good to work with. I will miss them plus our fans dearly," added Wanga.

He ruled out the possibility of joining the coaching career saying it is a profession he has not admired.

"I am not able to sustain the pressure that I have witnessed coaches go through. I don't admire sitting on the touchline," he added, noting that he had done his best in his 13 years in top flight football and wished to vacate the scene for upcoming generations.

Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula said Wanga has been a great pillar, who added alot of value to the club.

"He is a player I admired alot and we wish him well in his future endeavours," said Shimanyula.