Namibia: Ongwediva Residents Urged to Pay for Municipal Services

28 April 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

The Ongwediva Town Council has urged residents to pay for their municipal services on time.

According to council spokesperson Jackson Muma, they will start implementing the credit control policy in full as from 10May after it has been relaxed for a year since the outbreak of Covid-19.

"The implementation will commence with the disconnection of municipal services for account defaulters who did not settle their accounts fully, or alternatively approached the office for specific arrangements," he explained.

Muma said the action came as a result of the current debtors' balance rising due to the non-payment for services by some residents. The town's inhabitants owe the council N$50 million.

"The council has been engaging residents through different platforms, requesting them to pay for the services rendered to them. But not all responded positively to these requests", he added.

The Ongwediva Town Council relaxed the suspension of services rendered to its inhabitants in April 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. However, the gesture appears to have compromised the upkeep of municipal infrastructure and its operational expenditures.

The council, however, expressed its appreciations to those clients who have been paying for services diligently, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

