Namibia: Disabled Govt Employee Waits Two Years for House

An employee of Omaruru's municipality, Emmanuel Ndumba (30), is still waiting for a house and caretaker after sustaining a spinal-cord injury while working for the municipality in 2019.

After numerous requests to the municipality since his accident while on duty in 2019, Ndumba believes they have given up on his plea after countless excuses.

"They keep telling me papers are being submitted, but it's to no avail," Ndumba says.

After receiving compensation from the municipality for his injuries, he expected to be provided with a caretaker and a house which could accommodate his condition, he says.

Ndumba says he was involved in an accident on 15May in 2019 that threw him out of a bakkie, leaving him paralysed.

He says he was on duty at the municipality where he was employed as a team member of the freshwater department.

"There was no water at the entire town, so two members of my team were sent to drive around to inspect the borehole that could be causing the water shortage," Ndumba says.

He says an extracted borehole kit was put on the back of a bakkie, which he got in to help his colleagues inspect it.

Ndumba explained that an electrician, who was a subcontractor, arrived to help with the inspection of the equipment, which was on a metal drum surrounded by water that spilled into the bakkie.

He says he asked the electrician whether this was dangerous, but was assured it was not.

"We tried to get the borehole equipment working, but the first attempt was only met with a sound. The electrician then suggested we move to a higher voltage," Ndumba says.

At the second attempt, he says he felt a wave of electricity run through his body while he was still in the bakkie.

"I had a feeling I never felt before. There was a very loud sound, like an explosion. It threw me out of the bakkie, and I passed out while being thrown out," he says.

Ndumba says he landed on a rock head first, and could not feel his legs when he regained consciousness a few minutes later

"I passed out due to the shock. I hit my head on a rock and my neck was injured, which affected my spine," he says.

Ndumba was rushed to hospital and says he asked for his private doctor when he got there.

His doctor told him his spinal cord was injured, which caused his legs and hands to be paralysed.

He was then rushed to the Roman Catholic Hospital for surgery and stayed there until July 2019.

Ndumba says he was transferred to the Windhoek Central Hospital for rehabilitation until September of the same year.

Upon his discharge, he says his doctor wrote a letter to the municipality to provide him with a house and a caregiver, since the accident took place while he was on duty.

The municipality flew him to Walvis Bay to stay with his aunt and recuperate, he says.

Facilitated by the Social Security Commission, the municipality also provided Ndumba with medication during his stay at Walvis Bay, he says.

CHALLENGES

Ndumba currently lives with his cousin Ngoshi Muyenga (26), who had to abandon his pre-vocational studies to look after him.

Muyenga says it is extremely difficult to assist Ndumba as their home is not wheelchair-friendly.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our place here does not have interlocks, so it makes it very difficult to push the wheelchair around the yard. I normally also have to call neighbours to assist me when I cannot lift his wheelchair," he says.

Muyenga says he has to cook, clean and bath his cousin, and finds it taxing, because he is also not trained or equipped to help properly.

"Furthermore, we are both fighting depression as my academic dreams have been crushed, and my cousin's dreams of owning big houses and raising his children have also been ruined," he says.

Ndumba says he receives N$5 000 per month from the municipality.

The municipality's human resources manager, Roswitha Kaura, says the municipality has submitted an application to the council's new management committee, and is awaiting feedback.

Omaruru's chief executive officer, Alfons Tjitombo, says the council does not discuss matters through the media.