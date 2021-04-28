Namibia: Feeding the Nation, One Location At a Time

The Ozongama Zomuara Foundation and South African influencer Robot Boii recently launched the #FeedNam initiative to give back to the community during these critical times of Covid-19.

The foundation, established in 2015 by the late Ovaherero Queen Meriam Rukoro, is on a path to impact lives through its charitable work by the leaders of its dedicated young members - the late Rukoro's children and other family.

"This initiative intends to give back to the community during these dire times that we are facing. We donated food parcels to 21 homes in the areas of 8ste Laan, Havana and Katutura Central," detailed Nguvii Rukoro, the executive director of the foundation.

Rukoro further said the #FeedNam initiative is a programme that both the Ozongama Zomuara Foundation and Robot Boii intend to host on an annual basis, and it doubles as the birthday celebration for the late Rukoro.

He said the foundation is continuing to host events of this nature to celebrate the work she would have been embarking on, thereby appreciating the essence of life in her memory and lending a helping hand to those in need.

"When we selected the homes we donated to, we searched extensively for households that consisted of young children, individuals living with disabilities, and elderly people who have no means of an income to provide for themselves," he noted.

Rukoro thanked Robot Boii and his team for taking time out of their busy schedules to be a part of this event.

On his part, Robot Boii, real name Mzee Mbuli, said the aim for the partnership is for Africa as a whole to stand together and do well in the respective countries.

"We are here to change the world, and in order to change the world, we need to start by changing one country, starting with Namibia. We are only blessed to be a blessing when your glass overflows so that others can get from it, and it's never about you; nothing you do should be about you and not what you say but what you do. Actions speak louder than words," shared Robot Boii.