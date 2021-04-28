Namibia: Across Namibia in Seven Days, On Foot

IMAGINE running nearly 300 kilometres over seven consecutive days across the vast challenging Namibian terrain.

That is pushing your body to the limit by doing 42,2km every day for seven days.

Many would buckle at the mere thought of such an arduous experience. But not ultra runner Kirsty Brits and her four companions Risa Dreyer, Keletso Nyati and Joey Sheehama.

The quartet took on the challenge of running seven marathons in as many days across seven Gondwana Lodges between late March and early April.

Brits narrated her experience to The Namibian, saying she would definitely do it again in a heartbeat.

"It's not a race, it's an adventure," she said.

"I like to push hard, run far, do things that the average person doesn't do. This is not about being a daredevil, this is about a physical challenge."

Brits has been doing endurance running for about eight years and was due to take part in the seven continents in seven days challenge but the coronavirus pandemic put paid to that ambition.

Instead of sulking about it, she adapted the concept to her circumstances.

"This was an idea that Keletso and I had after Covid came into our lives ... with travel restrictions and all races around the world being cancelled, we decided to do our own challenge," the 41-year-old said of the plan to localise the event.

With the backing of Gondwana, where Brits works, they travelled close to 3000km around the country, starting in Windhoek and then on to Kalahari Anib in the Stampriet area.

After that, they went through Canon Roadhouse situated in the Fish River Canyon, followed by Klein Aus Vista at Aus, then Namib Desert Lodge in the Sossusvlei zone, before reaching The Delight at Swakopmund.

The penultimate race was at Damara Mopane Lodge and the finale came at Etosha Safari Lodge in Etosha.

"This was fun. This is the most fun I've had in all the races I've ever done," Nyati said of the adventure.

"I've basically been running for as long as I'm alive. I've run on every continent apart from the Americas."

Ordinarily, when you do a marathon, you go home and rest. But with the Gondwana 7, that luxury was not an option.

The runners, who showed their support for World Autism Day by running in blue during the final leg on 2 April, were supported by their spouses, family and friends throughout the entire tour.

"Mentally it's been unbelievably difficult," said Brits.

"If you are an endurance athlete - your body can handle the distance but to get up every morning and take on running again, knowing the terrain is going to be challenging because we ran trail and off road every day," she detailed.

"However, that is one of the best parts of this experience - to come away and have confidence in yourself and what you are capable of when you push hard."

The four are regulars at the annual 90km South Africa Comrades ultra marathon. Such experience came in handy during the Gondwana series.

"There really is no way to be entirely prepared for something like this. You will never know what your body needs to accomplish this but we are all endurance runners and love long distance training," Brits said.

"After the positive feedback and excitement we have had around this incredible event - we are hopefully going to offer this as an event for all runners in September. We will share information soon."