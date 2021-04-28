Namibia: Pensioner Arrested for Assaulting Grandson

28 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Anna Shinana

A 74-YEAR-OLD pensioner was this week arrested for assaulting his grandson.

In the incident that happened at Okapumbu village, the grandmother is said to have severely beaten her seven-year-old grandson, who was herding the cattle, for leaving the animals to stray into the family's mahangu field.

Ohangwena police regional commander Elizabeth Sibolile, who confirmed the incident, said the principal of Omungwelume primary school, where the boy learns, alerted the police of the boy's injuries.

"Yes, we found that the child had sustained serious facials injuries with eyes even swollen, showing that the child was severely beaten. So, the principal alerted the police. We have apprehened the grandmother on charges of assault against a minor and we are also still investigating the matter," said Sibolile.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fuel Giant Total Officially Quits Mozambique Gas Project
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Crossroads in the Sahel As Mali and Chad Undergo Transitions
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.