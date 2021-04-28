Namibia: Pensioner Arrested for Assaulting Grandson

A 74-YEAR-OLD pensioner was this week arrested for assaulting his grandson.

In the incident that happened at Okapumbu village, the grandmother is said to have severely beaten her seven-year-old grandson, who was herding the cattle, for leaving the animals to stray into the family's mahangu field.

Ohangwena police regional commander Elizabeth Sibolile, who confirmed the incident, said the principal of Omungwelume primary school, where the boy learns, alerted the police of the boy's injuries.

"Yes, we found that the child had sustained serious facials injuries with eyes even swollen, showing that the child was severely beaten. So, the principal alerted the police. We have apprehened the grandmother on charges of assault against a minor and we are also still investigating the matter," said Sibolile.