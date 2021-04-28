Namibia: ACC Seeks Clarity On Walvis Bay Houses

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is seeking clarity on the sale of a number of houses under the mass urban land servicing programme (MULSP) at Walvis Bay.

In a letter to the executive director of agriculture, water and land reform, which has been seen by The Namibian, the ACC requested the Deeds Office to supply it with registrations, as well as the title deeds and deeds of transfer for 49 homeowners at Walvis Bay.

The houses are part of the corruption case which Affirmative Repositioning Walvis Bay leader Knowledge Ipinge reported to the corruption watchdog in November last year.

The case involves some N$24 million from the MULSP houses, which were constructed with the backing of the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development, which has gone missing.

Ipinge commends the ACC for its efforts thus far.

"I am happy to learn that investigations are finally taking shape in the matter. I hope that justice will prevail, because as per the current situation the suspended employees are still earning full salaries. The sooner the case is dealt with, [the sooner] we can save a lot of taxpayers' money that can go toward the development of the town," Ipinge says.

A total of N$231 million was paid to contractors to build 747 houses at Walvis Bay in 2017.

In his affidavit to the ACC last year, Ipinge said over N$24 million linked to about 45 registered/allocated houses has not been recovered by the Municipality of Walvis Bay, and remains unaccounted for.

When these allegations surfaced, the town's chief executive officer, Muronga Haingura, claimed the funds have been paid over to the municipality, but remain in a suspense account.

This, he said, was because not all deposits into the municipal account have reference numbers.

Ipinge alleged that the money was overpaid to the companies, which were contracted to the project for no clear reasons.

"The suspects in this matter are the Municipality of Walvis Bay, including unknown employees, Ehangano Building Construction CC, 21 March Investments CC, Shamrock Investments CC, and other unknown contractors," the affidavit states.

The money was also not reflected in the Walvis Bay municipality's audited annual financial statements for the financial year ending 30 June 2018.

Many houses are empty, without registered owners four years after construction.

The municipality recently announced it is in the process of allocating houses to new owners.

It spent N$4,2 million in four years on a security company to guard the empty houses, Ipinge's affidavit states.

Haingura, together with general manager Agostinho Victor, properties and housing manager Jack Manale, and properties clerk Constance 'Connie' Summers were sent on indefinite leave pending investigations.