Namibia: Basketball Camp Gains Traction

THE popular DHPS/BAS camp held over the weekend in Windhoek attracted more girls than ever before, the organisers say.

The annual event, organised by Deutsche Höhere Privatschule and Basketball Artists School, had the largest female turnout to date, with almost 50% of the players being girls, which showed growth in popularity of the sport among the girl child.

Overall, the camp catered for 90 participants, including coaches and players. Participants were offered beginner, intermediate and advanced skills training based on their capabilities.

According to the camp organisers, this years' camp showed potential to attract a larger field. Unfortunately, with limitations because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the numbers had to be kept low, in keeping with national regulations.

"The pandemic did not make it easy, but it also did not make it impossible to host the camp successfully. The turn out also let us know that there is a hunger to stay active within the children, and it's one we aim to feed best we can," said BAS coordinator Malakia Matias.

Outstanding performers over the three days were rewarded for their efforts.

Uemumuna Mieze got the female most valuable player (MVP) prize, with Roland Dishena getting the male equivalent. The best shooter was Freviano Kambara and the most improved player award went to Zoe Maasdorp, while Patrick Taziwa earned the leadership prize.

Special awards for attendance frequency were also handed out and Candice Hamburee, Mika-Ya Nangolo and Ashley Linda - each received new basketballs. Oliver Geider also got a new ball for being the best-mini shooter.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The German ambassador to Namibia, Herbert Beck, and DHPS school principal Kristin Eiccholz, OTB Sport and the Atlantic Training Institution paramedics Roide Haingura and Helena Karenga supported this year's event.

This year's camp showed the most variety of composition with players coming from 14 schools, namely, Sunshine Private School, St Georges, Delta, Amazing Kids, Jan Mohr, Khomas High, Ella du Plesis, Herman Gemeiner, Dawid Bezuidenhout, Christ Love Private, Cambrilearn, Motacs College, Windhoek High and DHPS.

"As a first-time coach at the camp, I was able to not only teach the players but also be a part of the sessions," said trainer Ella Andima.

"There are players that have improved from the first to the last day, so I'm sure I speak for all the coaches when I say that we are very impressed and proud of this years' group of participants," Andima added.

"Running since 2017, the improvement in skill of the returning players, is proof that the camp, and the coaches at the different schools are bearing fruit for basketball in the country. Which is understandably why we had traction for many first-time players this year."