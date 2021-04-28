South Africa: Mango Customers Left Stranded At SA Airports As Airline Suspends Flights

analysis

Business Maverick understands that the suspension of flights is due to Mango's failure to pay landing and takeoff fees at airports across SA that are managed by the Airports Company South Africa.

The flight operations of Mango Airlines, the cash-strapped low-cost local carrier, were suspended on Wednesday 28 April, leaving many passengers stranded at various airports in South Africa.

Mango has not provided reasons for why none of its scheduled flights didn't take off at airports on Wednesday morning. But Business Maverick understands that Mango flights were suspended due to its failure to pay landing and takeoff fees at airports across the country.

Airlines such as Mango are required to pay the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) fees for take-off, landing, or parking aircraft at nine airports in SA that are managed by Acsa, which is a state-owned entity. Mango is also state-owned and a subsidiary of South African Airways.

Mango was not immediately available to respond to Business Maverick's request for comment via email, text message and phone.

Mango is battling to stay afloat and faces a financial crisis so daunting that it might not be able to pay the salaries of its 500...