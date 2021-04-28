Namibia: Windhoek Coalition Drags Feet On Collective Agreement

Political parties governing the Municipality of Windhoek through a coalition are yet to agree and sign a collective agreement and policy programme to direct development in the capital city for the next four years.

Affirmative Repositioning (AR) movement spokesperson Simon Amunime confirmed this yesterday.

The signing of the collective agreement for the coalition partners has dragged on for months after the new council under the stewardship of AR leader Job Amupanda was sworn in last year.

This comes amid claims that the coalition, sworn in after last year's regional councils and local authority elections, has started showing cracks and it is on the verge of collapse.

The allegations of an impending break-up were confirmed by at least two councillors, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Windhoek coalition was formed between AR with two seats, the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC), with four seats, the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) and National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo), which won one seat each.

The IPC which has the majority seats in the coalition, is accused of trying to bully other parties and demanding strategic positions such as the mayorship because of its majority.

This back and forth argument is one of the issues delaying the signing of the coalition agreement, sources said.

Sources said IPC leader Panduleni Itula has also been accused of trying to remotely control how IPC councillors act under the coalition.

Itula this week denied these allegations saying his party never demanded strategic positions.

"The position of mayor had been collectively agreed and so also that of chairperson of the management committee. These are rotational. IPC has taken it upon itself to clearly accept that it is not individual honourable councillors that are in the coalition local government but the three individual political parties and one association. Thus one vote one party applies democratically," he said.

He added the number of councillors each party contributes to the coalition does not have any significant impact on the decision-making of the council.

Itula further said the coalition was intact under the leadership of Amupanda "in his attempt to accomplish an almost impossible task".

"He has done a marvellous job and continues to do so as a representative of our collective efforts thus far. We have definitely taken off! The leadership of the city, mayor, is rotational among the coalition partners," he said.

Itula also denied that the coalition was on the verge of collapse.

He said the differences that exist are normal and "are not alien to a grouping of political entities with diverse ideological principles".

"The coalition is functioning well for the benefit of Windhoek residents albeit in the absence of a written contractual relationship. What we are all conscious about is the need to deliver our election promises to our people in harmony with all the progressive forces. I trust the above goes some way in allaying the fears of the forces of doom, implicitly," he said.

Itula's claims were corroborated by AR's Simon Amunime who said the allegation of an impending break-up should not be taken seriously.

"We have a good working relationship with our coalition partners and as far as we are concerned, the coalition is intact. Our functionaries at the municipality continue to work together effectively and they are bringing progress. The team is still intact," he said.

Amunime, however, admitted that the signing of the collective agreement was delayed due to the amount of work each party had to do to come up with concrete inputs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"That took time because you need researchers and merge it to come up with one collective document that we are all accountable for. [As AR] we gave our documents already at the beginning and we indicated the pillars that we believe are most important to us.

"It is now up to the principals to agree on the final collective policy programme for the next four years. But I can assure you that there is no crisis," he said.

Nudo secretary general Joseph Kauandenge said parties have already addressed differences they had in terms of a programme of action.

"We are different parties with different ideologies and there will always be differences, and misunderstanding here and there but there is no one party that has tried to take everything for itself leaving nothing for others. The coalition will not break up, at least not at this stage," he said.