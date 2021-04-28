Mozambique: Covid-19 - Five Deaths, 47 New Cases, 1,561 Recoveries

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Tuesday reported a further five deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, 47 new cases, but also 1,561 recoveries.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, the five latest victims were three men and two women, all Mozambican citizens, aged between 37 and 73. Four of them died in Maputo city and one in Sofala. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 814.

Since the pandemic began, 513,864 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 769 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 256 were from Maputo city, 105 from Zambezia, 96 from Inhambane, 86 from Cabo Delgado, 69 from Sofala, 455 from Maputo province, 44 from Nampula, 32 from Tete, 19 from Nampula and 17 from Manica. No tests were reported from Gaza.

722 of the tests yielded negative results, and 47 tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique to 69,762.

Of the new cases identified on Tuesday, 46 were Mozambicans and one was a foreigner (the Ministry release did not give his or her nationality).25 were men or boys and 22 were women or girls. Three were children under the age of 15, and four were over 65 years old. No age information was available in three cases.

35 of the new cases (74.5 per cent) were from the Greater Maputo Metropolitan Area (Maputo and Matola cities and the adjacent districts of Boane and Marracuene). There were also five cases from Sofala, four from Cabo Delgado, two from Zambezia and one from Tete. There were no positive cases from the other five provinces.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected) on Tuesday was 6.1 per cent. This compares with 5.7 per cent on Monday, three per cent on Sunday, 3.3 per cent on Saturday, 4.9 per cent on Friday, and 6.2 per cent on Thursday.

The Ministry release also reported that, over the same 24 hour period, eight Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (five in Maputo, and one each in Inhambane, Zambezia and Nampula), and eight new cases were admitted (six in Maputo and two in Sofala).

As of Tuesday, 37 people were under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment centres (down from 42 on Monday). 27 (73 per cent) were in Maputo, three in Sofala, two in Nampula, two in Inhambane, two in Matola and one in Zambezia. Nobody was hospitalised in the Covid-19 wards in Niassa, Cabo Delgado, Manica, Tete or Gaza.

1,561 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 on Tuesday - 1,482 in Maputo city, 28 in Sofala, 12 in Inhambane, and seven in Zambezia. The total number of recoveries now stands at 64,448, or 92.4 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

One result of the large number of recoveries is that the number of active Covid-19 cases has fallen sharply, and now stands at 4,456 (down from 5,975 on Monday). The geographical distribution of these cases is as follows: Maputo city, 2,595 (58.2 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 800; Nampula, 318; Sofala, 277; Niassa, 168; Zambezia, 125; Inhambane, 60; Cabo Delgado, 37; Gaza, 33; Tete, 25; and Manica, 18.