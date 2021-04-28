Mozambique 'Politically Stable', Says Nyusi

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi said on Tuesday that, despite the activity of terrorists in parts of the northern province of Cabo Delgado, Mozambique enjoys political stability and its institutions are functioning normally.

Speaking at a Virtual Forum of the Portuguese Speaking African Countries (PALOPs), Nyusi said that the armed violence in parts of Cabo Delgado is the work of terrorist groups, who have caused the death of innocent people, and have displaced hundreds of thousands from their homes.

This was one of the three main challenges the country faces, added the President, alongside the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change.

"The recent attack against the town of Palma, in the area where the natural gas projects are taking place, shows the scale of the challenge the country faces in the struggle against international terrorism", sad Nyusi. "In the name of the Mozambican people, I would like to thank our international partners, for the support, humanitarian assistance and solidarity we have been receiving".

Turning to the agenda of the Forum, Nyusi said Mozambique praises the project to draw up the history of the liberation struggle of the PALOPs, because "it consolidates our identity".

The importance of this project, he added, arises from the need to strengthen and make more relevant the common history that unites the peoples of the organisation, and from the potential to mobilise other peoples for greater solidarity.

He noted that there already exists a great deal of written material "which can facilitate this project of the history of the liberation struggles of the PALOPS".

History, Nyusi added, should be accompanied by concrete programmes seeking the sustainable development of the member countries.

"Questions such as mobility within the PALOPs could make the organisation more relevant for our citizens", he said.