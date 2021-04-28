Egypt Among First Countries in Middle East to Implement E-Bill System - Minister

Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait said on Tuesday27/4/2021 Egypt has become among the first countries in the Middle East to implement the e-bill system.

Delivering a speech at a conference to launch the national program for structural reforms, Maait said his ministry has developed strategic plans as part of a package of structural reforms at the level of macro-financial policies via goals, programs, projects and implementation mechanisms on the basis that three objectives are set to be achieved.

Those objectives are achieving financial stability, controlling the budget deficit and the public debt, reaching efficiency and effectiveness in collecting, allocating and disbursing the state's public resources, as well as maintaining a sustainable economic growth rate, he added.

He noted that the finance ministry has restructured the system of income and value-added tax, and re-engineered tax procedures in accordance with relevant international standards.