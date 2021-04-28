South Africa: State Capture Took Place Under Our Watch, President Cyril Ramaphosa Admits to State Capture Inquiry

28 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

The President started the first of four days of testimony before Judge Zondo.

President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged to the people of South Africa that state capture took place under the ANC and that the party did not always live up to the values and principles of the governing party.

In his opening statement before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture, starting four days of testimony, Ramaphosa said that leaders and members of the ANC had been part of state capture.

"State capture took place under our watch," he told Judge Zondo without going into any detail in a statement that ran at just under an hour. But he defined culpability to a small circle, saying that "the vast majority of ANC leaders, members and cadres are vehemently opposed to corruption in all its manifestations."

Ramaphosa appeared before the Commission voluntarily unlike his predecessor former president Jacob Zuma, who has ignored a series of summons to give testimony in the 40 different areas of interest he has been implicated in during the almost three years of sitting of the Commission.

State capture is broadly defined as the period beginning from around 2011 to the...

