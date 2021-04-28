Namibia: Magic Seeks Funding for Cosafa

The management of Tura Magic women's football club is hard at work sourcing funds for the team to compete in the inaugural Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Women's Champions League later this year.

The club's co-founder Isack Hamata told New Era Sport yesterday that they are busy working with the right people to secure funding for the tournament set for June or August this year.

"It's enormous to represent the country at a competition of that magnitude, and we are working with people outside of Tura Magic - experts in relevant fields - to ensure funding is secured for the girls to represent the country at the competition," he said. Hamata added that they will be prepared and ready when the venues and dates are disclosed.

"At the moment, we are making sure the girls are also prepared physically and mentally," he noted.

Magic are the reigning champions of the Skorpion Zinc Women's Super League.

COSAFA unveiled the format and the eight competing clubs

last week. The other seven clubs are Botswana's Prisons XI, Manzini Wanderers LFC from eSwatini, Lesotho Defence Force, Mozambique's Costa do Sol, Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies of South Africa, Zambia's Green Buffaloes and Zimbabwe's Black Rhinos Queens. The eight teams will be split into two groups of four, playing a minimum of three games. The top two in each pool will advance to the semi-finals.

The competition will serve as a qualifier for the first-ever CAF Women's Champions League which is scheduled to take place later in the year.

Asked if the Namibia Football Association (NFA) will assist the team with funds, NFA secretary general Franco Cosmos said he can only comment once they have more information about the tournament.

"We don't know the terms and conditions of this particular competition, and it's the first time such a competition is being staged. So, until we receive the conditions of the competition, that's when we will be able to comment on that issue," he said yesterday.