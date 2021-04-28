South Africa: Ample Vaccines for All in Phase 2, Claims Mkhize Despite Lack of Details About Where to Get Jab

analysis

The list of identified Covid-19 vaccination sites remains a work in progress some two weeks before Phase 2 of inoculations from 17 May. But there will be enough vaccines, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize told MPs on Wednesday.

A total of 3,357 Covid-19 vaccination sites are planned countrywide. The majority are set for KwaZulu-Natal (841), Gauteng (746) followed by the Western Cape (611). The Free State and North West have the least sites with 80 and 74 respectively.

Although earlier official talk made much about extra-large sites to push through the approximately 250,000 a day vaccinations needed to hit population immunity by end of the year, this plan now seems to have fallen off.

Only two extra-large vaccination sites are planned - one in Gauteng with an estimated vaccination capacity of 2,400 a day, and one in the Western Cape with 14,400 a day, according to national Department of Health briefing documents to lawmakers.

Another 31 large vaccination sites are planned, mostly in Gauteng and the Western Cape, but also four in KwaZulu-Natal and one each in Limpopo, Eastern Cape, Free State and North West. At these large Covid-19 vaccination sites, daily inoculation capacity ranges from...